The confrontation between Seth Rollins and CM Punk at the end of RAW became heated.

In the main event segment, Rollins began by addressing Punk’s departure from WWE, mocking him for “taking his ball and going home” and questioning whether Punk would be able to stick around this time.

Punk wound up coming to the ring to remind Seth that other top WWE Superstars like Steve Austin and Becky Lynch had made their own decisions to leave and return. Punk went on to suggest that Seth’s commitment may not be as steadfast as he claims. He teased that next Monday, he would make a “boatload” of money and make Seth a “victim.”

Rollins countered this by accusing Punk of abandoning the company and taking money from the “competition” (AEW), while also criticizing Punk for airing out WWE’s dirty laundry on Colt Cabana’s podcast. Seth’s jabs seemed to focus on the idea that Punk’s choices ultimately led to his downfall in AEW.

Punk responded by revealing his frustrations with Vince McMahon and WWE, claiming that he left because he was tired of working in a toxic environment.

The segment came to a close when Seth called Punk a “cancer” to any locker room. Both men stood face-to-face as the show came to a close.