An update on a domestic violence situation that led to the arrest of an AEW veteran has surfaced.

Thomas Wansaw, better known as Boulder of The Iron Savages tag team in All Elite Wrestling, was arrested in Florida on January 13, 2025, on a charge of battery by strangulation. However, the alleged victim in the case has formally requested that prosecutors drop the charges.

A signed statement from the victim, dated January 15 but entered into court records on February 28, reads: “I am by the execution of this document, advising the State Attorney’s Office, Orange County, Florida that I do not desire the case to be prosecuted further, and request the charges be dismissed.” The individual’s identity has not been disclosed.

Following Wansaw’s arrest, AEW quietly parted ways with him.

As of now, Wansaw has not made any public statements regarding the situation.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding this story continues to surface.