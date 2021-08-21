CM Punk will wrestle his first match in seven years against Darby Allin at AEW All Out. The promotion released this graphic for the match:

AEW holds the All Out pay-per-view event on Sunday, September 5, 2021 from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena. Here is the updated card:

Singles Match:

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Kenny Omega (champion) vs. Christian Cage

Singles Match:

Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC

Singles Match:

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall