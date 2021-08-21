CM Punk will wrestle his first match in seven years against Darby Allin at AEW All Out. The promotion released this graphic for the match:
Do not miss @CMPunk’s return to the ring and #AEW debut against @DarbyAllin (w/ @Sting) when #AEW is LIVE on Pay Per View for #AEWAllOut – Sunday, September 5, 2021 from the @NOW_Arena in Chicago.
Available on all major providers, @BleacherReport, and @FiteTV (Internationally) pic.twitter.com/PaieFgOkix
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2021
AEW holds the All Out pay-per-view event on Sunday, September 5, 2021 from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena. Here is the updated card:
Singles Match:
CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match:
Kenny Omega (champion) vs. Christian Cage
Singles Match:
Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC
Singles Match:
Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall