Last night’s AEW St. Patrick’s Day Slam was headlined by the first ever women’s lights out unsanctioned matchup between top stars Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker, a thrilling and brutal contest that saw Rosa get the win after sending Baker through a table with the Rosa driver.

AEW has since released some exclusive backstage footage of the aftermath, which includes Baker having thumbtacs removed from her back and Tony Khan telling both women, “this was the best f***ing thing he’s ever seen.” Check it out below.

Rosa would later tweet, “My goal in life has always been to champion things for those women who don’t belong, who are ostracized and criticized, for those who are push aside and not taken serious. This win was bigger than me. It was for you! Never allowed anyone to tell you don’t belong.”

Baker was active on Twitter also writing, “The bad news is… you forgot to kill me. Face of the women’s division.”

