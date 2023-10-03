This past Sunday AEW held its WrestleDream pay-per-view event in Seattle, an event that saw the arrival of WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge. The former multi-time world champion has signed a full-time deal with AEW and will be wrestling his first matchup on next week’s Dynamite.

AEW has since released some exclusive footage of Copeland celebrating with the fans shortly after WrestleDream went off the air. The footage also shows the Rated R Superstar reuniting with Taz. You can check out the video below.