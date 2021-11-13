AEW has released an extended cut of their Full Gear countdown program, which takes a deep dive on every match that will happen on this evening’s Full Gear pay per view from Minneapolis. Check it out below.

One of those matches will be Britt Baker defending her women’s championship against number one contender Tay Conti. Both women took to Twitter to hype the bout. Baker writes, “Today feels like a great day to crush this girl’s dreams and retain my title.” Conti later writes, “Today is THE day, today is #TayDay.”

