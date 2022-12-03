Last night’s AEW Rampage was headlined by Orange Cassidy defeating QT Marshall in a lumberjack match to retain the All-Atlantic championship.

As soon as the match ended the House of Black would hit the ring and lay out the entire lot, which included the Best Friends, members of the Factory, and any other lumberjack that was unlucky enough to be at ringside. The assault continued until Rampage went off the air.

Now AEW has released exclusive footage of the aftermath and it may indicate a future storyline for the House of Black. One victim of the group’s assault was Brandon Cutler, who was nearby filming content for Being The Elite. Malakai Black then told Cutler, moments after he got sent through a table, that the people he is associated with (The Elite) are a big problem for the company.

Check out the footage below.