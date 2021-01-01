AEW has released exclusive footage of what happened immediately following this past week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which was entirely dedicated to the life of superstar Brodie Lee. The clip shows AEW President Tony Khan embracing Brodie Lee Jr. after the 8-year old placed his father’s gear in the center of the ring, then thanks the live crowd for being lively throughout the evening.

Way to go. You guys were awesome tonight. I couldn’t have asked you guys for a better way to pay tribute to somebody so special to all of us, and the way everybody was here and behind him all night just meant a lot. Thank you all for being here. Thank you.

Khan also gets the fans to chant for Lee’s widow, Amanda Huber, and their other child Nolan as they stand in the ring to celebrate Lee’s life along with Cody Rhodes. Check it out below.