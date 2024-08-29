AEW has announced its full lineup for the August 30 episode of Rampage, which is a taped show. (Spoilers for the show can be found here.)

* Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Komander vs. Lio Rush vs. The Beast Mortos

* Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

* Mina Shirakawa in action

* Nyla Rose in action