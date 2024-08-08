AEW has announced its full lineup for the August 9th episode of Rampage, which was taped immediately following the August 7th edition of Dynamite in North Carolina. Check it out below. (Spoilers for the show can be found here.)

-Darby Allin vs. The Butcher

-Nyla Rose vs. Saraya

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Rocky Romero (Bryan Danielson on commentary)

-Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) in action

-Dustin Rhodes to speak