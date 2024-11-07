AEW has announced its full lineup for the November 8 episode of Rampage, which is a taped show. (Spoilers for the show can be found here.)
Featured below is the list of matches scheduled for the 11/8 show:
* Lio Rush vs. Komander II
* Hikaru Shida vs. Viva Van
* Top Flight vs. JD Drake & BEEF
* Undisputed Kingdom vs. Dark Order vs. The Infantry
