AEW has announced its full lineup for the November 8 episode of Rampage, which is a taped show. (Spoilers for the show can be found here.)

Featured below is the list of matches scheduled for the 11/8 show:

* Lio Rush vs. Komander II

* Hikaru Shida vs. Viva Van

* Top Flight vs. JD Drake & BEEF

* Undisputed Kingdom vs. Dark Order vs. The Infantry

Check back here after AEW Rampage every Friday night for detailed results of the show.