AEW has announced its full lineup for the October 11 episode of Rampage, which is a taped show. (Spoilers for the show can be found here.)
Featured below is the list of matches scheduled for the 10/11 show:
* Lance Archer in action
* Kris Statlander in action
* The Beast Mortos vs. The Butcher
* Rocky Romero vs. Bryan Keith
* Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett
