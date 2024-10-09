AEW has announced its full lineup for the October 11 episode of Rampage, which is a taped show. (Spoilers for the show can be found here.)

Featured below is the list of matches scheduled for the 10/11 show:

* Lance Archer in action

* Kris Statlander in action

* The Beast Mortos vs. The Butcher

* Rocky Romero vs. Bryan Keith

* Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett

