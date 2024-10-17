AEW has announced its full lineup for the October 18 episode of Rampage, which is a taped show. (Spoilers for the show can be found here.)
Featured below is the list of matches scheduled for the 10/18 show:
* Private Party vs. MxM Collection
* Anna Jay vs. Trish Adora
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Aaron Solo
* Mark Briscoe vs. The Butcher
