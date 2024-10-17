AEW has announced its full lineup for the October 18 episode of Rampage, which is a taped show. (Spoilers for the show can be found here.)

Featured below is the list of matches scheduled for the 10/18 show:

* Private Party vs. MxM Collection

* Anna Jay vs. Trish Adora

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Aaron Solo

* Mark Briscoe vs. The Butcher

