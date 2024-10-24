AEW has announced its full lineup for the October 25 episode of Rampage, which is a taped show. (Spoilers for the show can be found here.)
Featured below is the list of matches scheduled for the 10/25 show:
* Ricochet vs. Nick Wayne
* Anna Jay vs. Leila Grey
* BEEF vs. The Beast Mortos
* Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona
Check back here after AEW Rampage every Friday night for detailed results of the show.
Don’t miss all the action TOMORROW on Friday Night #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama ! pic.twitter.com/wAHogCqChj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2024