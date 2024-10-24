AEW has announced its full lineup for the October 25 episode of Rampage, which is a taped show. (Spoilers for the show can be found here.)

Featured below is the list of matches scheduled for the 10/25 show:

* Ricochet vs. Nick Wayne

* Anna Jay vs. Leila Grey

* BEEF vs. The Beast Mortos

* Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona

