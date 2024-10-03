AEW has announced its full lineup for the October 4 episode of Rampage, which is a taped show. (Spoilers for the show can be found here.)
Featured below is the list of matches scheduled for the 10/4 show:
* Kamille in action
* Queen Aminata vs. Harley Cameron
* Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy
* Jack Perry & The Young Bucks vs. Private Party & Katsuyori Shibata
Check back here after AEW Rampage every Friday night for detailed results of the show.
Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage TOMORROW at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/9TIGzuBQwc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 3, 2024