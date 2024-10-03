AEW has announced its full lineup for the October 4 episode of Rampage, which is a taped show. (Spoilers for the show can be found here.)

Featured below is the list of matches scheduled for the 10/4 show:

* Kamille in action

* Queen Aminata vs. Harley Cameron

* Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy

* Jack Perry & The Young Bucks vs. Private Party & Katsuyori Shibata

Check back here after AEW Rampage every Friday night for detailed results of the show.