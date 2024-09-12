AEW has announced its full lineup for the September 13 episode of Rampage, which is a taped show. (Spoilers for the show can be found here.)
Featured below is the list of matches scheduled for the 9/13 show:
* Roderick Strong vs. BEEF
* Kamille vs. Robyn Renegade
* The Conglomeration vs. The Dark Order
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Action Andretti
* Saraya & Harley Cameron vs. Allysin Kay & Marti Belle
