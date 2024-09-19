AEW has announced its full lineup for the September 20 episode of Rampage, which is a taped show. (Spoilers for the show can be found here.)

Featured below is the list of matches scheduled for the 9/20 show:

* Mark Briscoe vs. Bryan Keith

* Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher

* Hikaru Shida vs. Harley Cameron

* Roderick Strong & The Beast Mortos in action

* Nick Wayne vs. Kip Sabian vs. Lio Rush vs. Rocky Romero

Check back here after AEW Rampage every Friday night for detailed results of the show.