AEW has announced its full lineup for the September 20 episode of Rampage, which is a taped show. (Spoilers for the show can be found here.)
Featured below is the list of matches scheduled for the 9/20 show:
* Mark Briscoe vs. Bryan Keith
* Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher
* Hikaru Shida vs. Harley Cameron
* Roderick Strong & The Beast Mortos in action
* Nick Wayne vs. Kip Sabian vs. Lio Rush vs. Rocky Romero
Don't miss all the action TOMORROW on Friday Night #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama ! pic.twitter.com/qwyrIugjRq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 19, 2024