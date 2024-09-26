AEW has announced its full lineup for the September 27 episode of Rampage, which is a taped show. (Spoilers for the show can be found here.)
Featured below is the list of matches scheduled for the 9/27 show:
* The Acclaimed will be in action
* Anna Jay vs. Robyn Renegade
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Angelico
* Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Brody King & Buddy Matthews vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti
