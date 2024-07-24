AEW issued the following press release announcing the full schedule of its presence at San Diego Comic Con, which will be done in conjunction with Warner Bros. Discovery and Adult Swim. Full details can be found below.

AEW To Take Over San Diego Comic-Con This Thursday

AEW Stars To Participate in Panel, Signings, and Exclusive Adult Swim Joint Activation

July 24, 2024 – The stars of All Elite Wrestling are teaming with Warner Bros. Discovery to take over San Diego Comic-Con this Thursday for multiple signings and events, including a highly-anticipated, first-ever joint event with Adult Swim. The schedule includes the following:

Panel: “AEW’s Rise Inside the Ring & Beyond”

After record-setting attendance inside Wembley Stadium and the biggest year ever, AEW continues to revolutionize the wrestling industry. In celebration of AEW’s 5-year anniversary, AEW’s biggest stars will take fans inside the ropes for an all-access look at the company’s evolution from a renegade upstart, to one of the most-watched weekly programs across the world.

AEW Stars: Swerve Strickland, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm, Will Ospreay (talent subject to change).

Time: This Thursday, July 25; 3:30 – 4:30pm PST

Location: Room 6BCF

Fan Access: Available for fans with badge access at the convention.

Signing: DC Custom Comics / Signing

Through a partnership with DC Comics, six custom origin story comics of top AEW stars will be released for an initial launch at SDCC. The AEW artwork will run as a series of ads in DC print comics for 8 weeks, with in-show AEW promotion driving the collaboration. In celebration of this release, AEW stars will appear at the DC Booth for meet-and-greets.

AEW Stars: Swerve Strickland, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm, Will Ospreay (talent subject to change).

Time: This Thursday, July 25; 5:00 – 6:00pm PST

Location: DC Booth – #4545

Fan Access: Available for fans on a first-come, first-served basis with badge access at the convention

Event: Adult Swim + AEW “Battle For The Booty”

In a unique crossover between wrestling and adult animation fans, AEW & Adult Swim are teaming up on the ultimate tag-team tournament, as AEW wrestlers will face off against iconic Adult Swim characters in a Battle Royale match.

AEW Stars: Johnny TV, Orange Cassidy, Taya Valkyrie, Willow Nightingale (talent subject to change).

Adult Swim Stars: Fang from Primal, Meatwad from Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Mr. Frog from Smiling Friends, Rachel from YOLO and other surprise guests!

Time: This Thursday, July 25; 7:30 – 8:30pm PST

Location: Adult Swim Green

Fan Access: Free to attend for fans on a first-come, first-serve basis.