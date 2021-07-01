Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from TNT was the final event from Daily’s Place until August as the promotion begins their return to touring next week with Beach Break, which takes place in Miami and will be the first show outside of Jacksonville in the last 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that time AEW has created a number of magical moments and surprising debuts that will forever be remembered, including the debuts of Sting, Miro, Brodie Lee, Matt Hardy, FTR, and major title changes like the crowning of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks climbing to the top of the tag team division. AEW has since created a short video of the Daily’s Place pandemic era, which you can watch in full below.