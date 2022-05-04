AEW has released the latest update on the company power rankings ahead of this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. Check it out below.

MEN’S RANKINGS: Adam Page AEW world champion, Scorpio Sky TNT champion

1. CM Punk

2. Frankie Kazarian

3. Jon Moxley

4. Sammy Guevara

5. Adam Cole

WOMEN’S RANKINGS: Thunder Rosa AEW women’s champion, Jade Cargill TBS champion

1. Serena Deeby

2. Nyla Rose

3. Anna Jay

4. Jamie Hayter

5. Red Velvet

TAG TEAM RANKINGS: Jurassic Exrpress AEW tag team champions

1. FTR

2. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks

3. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

4. Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley

5. Private Party