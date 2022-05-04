AEW has released the latest update on the company power rankings ahead of this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. Check it out below.
MEN’S RANKINGS: Adam Page AEW world champion, Scorpio Sky TNT champion
1. CM Punk
2. Frankie Kazarian
3. Jon Moxley
4. Sammy Guevara
5. Adam Cole
WOMEN’S RANKINGS: Thunder Rosa AEW women’s champion, Jade Cargill TBS champion
1. Serena Deeby
2. Nyla Rose
3. Anna Jay
4. Jamie Hayter
5. Red Velvet
TAG TEAM RANKINGS: Jurassic Exrpress AEW tag team champions
1. FTR
2. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks
3. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
4. Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley
5. Private Party
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday May 4, 2022 pic.twitter.com/yMAFzx3vI9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 4, 2022