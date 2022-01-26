AEW has released the latest update to their power rankings ahead of this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. Check it out below.
MEN’S DIVISION (AEW Champ: Adam Page, TNT Champ: Cody, Sammy Guevara)
1. Adam Cole with a record of 3-0
2. Dante Martin with a record of 4-0
3. Lance Archer with a record of 3-0
4. Andrade El Idolo with a record of 2-0
5. Powerhouse Hobbs with a record of 3-1
WOMEN’S DIVISION (AEW women’s champ: Britt Baker, TBS Champ: Jade Cargill)
1. Red Velvet with a record of 3-0
2. Leyla Hirsch with a record of 3-0
3. Serena Deeb with a record of 2-0
4. Thunder Rosa with a record of 1-0
5. Anna Jay with a record of 2-1
TAG DIVISION (AEW tag team champs: Jurassic Express)
1. Private Party with a record of 2-0
2. The Young Bucks with a record of 2-0
3. The Acclaimed with a record of 3-1
4. FTR with a record of 1-0
5. The House of Black with a record of 1-0
