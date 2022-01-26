AEW has released the latest update to their power rankings ahead of this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. Check it out below.

MEN’S DIVISION (AEW Champ: Adam Page, TNT Champ: Cody, Sammy Guevara)

1. Adam Cole with a record of 3-0

2. Dante Martin with a record of 4-0

3. Lance Archer with a record of 3-0

4. Andrade El Idolo with a record of 2-0

5. Powerhouse Hobbs with a record of 3-1

WOMEN’S DIVISION (AEW women’s champ: Britt Baker, TBS Champ: Jade Cargill)

1. Red Velvet with a record of 3-0

2. Leyla Hirsch with a record of 3-0

3. Serena Deeb with a record of 2-0

4. Thunder Rosa with a record of 1-0

5. Anna Jay with a record of 2-1

TAG DIVISION (AEW tag team champs: Jurassic Express)

1. Private Party with a record of 2-0

2. The Young Bucks with a record of 2-0

3. The Acclaimed with a record of 3-1

4. FTR with a record of 1-0

5. The House of Black with a record of 1-0