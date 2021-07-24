AEW has released the lineup for this Monday’s edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube episodic, Dark: Elevation. Check out the matchups, which features top stars PAC, Scorpio Sky, Thunder Rosa, and the Lucha Bros below.

-Chuck Taylor versus PAC

-Scorpio Sky versus Fuego Del Sol

-Madi Wrenkowski/The Bunny versus Kris Statlander/Tay Conti

-Brock Anderson/Gunn Club versus Izzy James/Cameron Cole/Chandler Hopkins

-Dark Order versus The Lucha Bros

-Thunder Rosa versus Myka Madrid

-Angelico versus Mark Stunt

-Yuka Sakazaki versus Amber Nova

(SPOILERS for this show can be found here.)