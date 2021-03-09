AEW has announced eleven matchups for tonight’s edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube series, DARK. Check out the full lineup below.
-Ryzom/Cameron Stewart versus Varsity Blondes
-Joey Janela/Sonny Kiss versus Santana & Ortiz
-Carie Bravo versus Kip Sabian
-Fuego Del Sol versus QT Marshall
-Diamante versus Savannah Thorne
-Baron Black versus Lee Johnson
-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Angel Fashion
-SCU versus Azriel/Danny Limelight
-Abadon versus Katalina Perez
-Aaron Frye/D3/Jon Cruz/Varly Morales versus The Dark Order
-Peter Avalon/Cezar Bononi/Ryan Nemeth versus Aaron Solow/Brick Aldridge/Dean Alexander
