AEW has announced eleven matchups for tonight’s edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube series, DARK. Check out the full lineup below.

-Ryzom/Cameron Stewart versus Varsity Blondes

-Joey Janela/Sonny Kiss versus Santana & Ortiz

-Carie Bravo versus Kip Sabian

-Fuego Del Sol versus QT Marshall

-Diamante versus Savannah Thorne

-Baron Black versus Lee Johnson

-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Angel Fashion

-SCU versus Azriel/Danny Limelight

-Abadon versus Katalina Perez

-Aaron Frye/D3/Jon Cruz/Varly Morales versus The Dark Order

-Peter Avalon/Cezar Bononi/Ryan Nemeth versus Aaron Solow/Brick Aldridge/Dean Alexander