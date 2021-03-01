This coming Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite is an important show as it features Shaq’s AEW in-ring return and an appearance by Paul Wight, formerly known as The big Show.

Dave Meltzer noted in today’s Daily Update that AEW has opened up another 168 tickets for Wednesday’s show. Here’s the latest card for the show:

FTR and Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express

Chris Jericho and MJF hold Revolution press conference

Paul Wight to make his first appearance

Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet with Arn Anderson vs. Shaq and Jade Cargill

Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, and 5) vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2

10 vs. Max Caster with Anthony Bowens (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier)

Finals of the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament