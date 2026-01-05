All Elite Wrestling have made some cuts to their active talent roster to kick off the New Year of 2026, as several familiar names appear to be officially finished with the promotion.

As of Monday, January 5, Matt Taven, Mercedes Martinez, and Alex Abrahantes are no longer listed on AEW’s official roster page.

Following the discovery, one source has since confirmed that all three talents have departed the promotion.

In Martinez’s case, the move was largely expected.

The veteran wrestler had already signaled her AEW exit last week while announcing that 2026 will be her final year as a full-time active competitor (see X-post below).

Martinez revealed that she will be working without contracts in 2026, choosing instead to focus on independent wrestling. She explained that the goal of her final full-time year is to give back to the next generation by sharing the knowledge and experience she’s accumulated throughout her career.

A respected veteran with previous WWE experience, Martinez signed with AEW in 2021. However, she has not wrestled for the company in quite some time.

Goodbye 2025.

One last run. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/2PYWIbGQsd — Mercedes Martinez 🏳️‍🌈🇵🇷 (@RealMMartinez) January 1, 2026

