AEW may have started dropping hints about the return of a major star.

“Timeless” Toni Storm.

On Sunday, November 15, AEW released a mysterious 11-second video on its official social media accounts, featuring a package with the words “Play Me” written on it, along with the outline of a lipstick kiss.

The video quickly fades to black without revealing anything further.

While AEW has not officially confirmed the meaning behind the teaser, the imagery appears to be connected to the potential return of Toni Storm.

Similar clues reportedly surfaced during the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view last month, when select media members discovered cassette tapes that had been strategically placed at the event. Those tapes featured the same “Play Me” message and lipstick kiss design.

The latest teaser comes just hours after AEW President Tony Khan addressed Storm’s eventual return during the post-show press conference following AEW Full Gear 2026 on Saturday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

“There’s so many great women wrestlers in AEW right now,” Khan said. “And one of the greatest women wrestlers we’ve ever had in AEW, and one of the greatest champions we’ve ever had in AEW, someday will return, and that’s Timeless Toni Storm.”

The AEW boss man would go on to elaborate, explaining how much the women in AEW have delivered for the company over the years.

“And I think it says so much that the women have stepped up and delivered time after time after time,” Khan continued. “And Timeless Toni Storm’s return is still looming someday.”

Storm has been absent from AEW programming since March, when she defeated Marina Shafir at AEW Revolution 2026.

Following that match, Storm was involved in a pull-apart confrontation with Ronda Rousey before being written off television after she was discovered unconscious backstage.

The identity of the person responsible for the storyline attack has never been revealed.

AEW has yet to announce an official return date for Storm.

KEEP UP WITH THIS STORY: ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm AEW Absence And Return Tracker