AEW Games has officially released their new AEW Elite General Manager mobile game.

The mobile wrestling management simulator has been released worldwide on iOS and Android devices. The fantasy booking game was first announced back in November, and was created by Crystallized Games.

AEW Elite GM was designed to be enjoyed by first-time and casual players, while also offering the depth and complexity desired by veteran players of pro wrestling games.

AEW noted the following details in their press release sent to us today:

In AEW Elite GM, players assume the role of the newest general manager of AEW DYNAMITE, drafting a roster of wrestlers, building matches and running the show to generate revenue, new fans and effects on wrestlers’ stamina and morale. To be a successful manager in AEW Elite GM, a player must appeal to the foundation of the business: the fans. Every week, players must build, book and sell the most-entertaining AEW shows possible—or it’s game over. Additionally, AEW Elite GM offers players the ability to play head-to-head competitively with other managers around the world to determine who can run the best AEW DYNAMITE show and claim the title of “Elite General Manager.” Along with a variety of match types to select from, players can customize their chosen wrestlers from the expansive AEW roster with a wide range of available gimmicks, weapons and items which provide various abilities and powerful effects. AEW Elite GM also puts a player’s skills and strategies as a capable AEW promoter to the test by offering daily missions and a Challenge Mode where managers complete various challenges ranging in difficulty to earn unique achievements and special rewards.

Below is the official AEW Elite General Manager launch trailer:

Everyone thinks they can run the show. Now you get to prove it.

