AEW has released new PAC memorial merchandise, with all proceeds from sales going directly to the Satterley family.

Benjamin Satterley, known to wrestling fans as PAC in AEW and Neville during his WWE career, passed away over the weekend at the age of 40. Tributes have continued to pour in from throughout the wrestling world in the days since his passing.

On Wednesday, September 30, AEW Shop added new merchandise honoring the former AEW star. According to the product description, 100% of the sales will benefit Satterley’s family.

“In Loving Memory of Benjamin Satterley – 1986-2026,” the statement announcing the charity efforts began. “100% of this shirt’s sales will go directly to support the Satterley family.”

The memorial shirt features PAC along with his real name and the years of his birth and passing. AEW noted that the item may take up to two weeks to ship.

“This item features premium graphics with an ultra-soft finish designed to maintain their vibrance through every wash,” the announcement continued. “As an authentic AEW product, it is crafted to meet the high standards of both the Elite and fans who demand only the best in wrestling apparel.”

The merchandise release comes ahead of tonight’s special edition of AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which will serve as a tribute to PAC. Will Ospreay and Ricochet, two longtime rivals of Satterley, are scheduled to collide in the main event in his honor.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.