“The Mad King” is back.

After being called out by Big Bill for over a week on AEW television, Eddie Kingston made his long-awaited return to the ring for All Elite Wrestling with a victory over the former Learning Tree member at Saturday’s AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view at Scotiabank Arena.

Following the return, the inaugural AEW Continental Champion is featured in a new mini-documentary released by AEW dubbed, “This Is Eddie Kingston: Unfiltered & Uncensored.”

The official description for the video reads: “An UNCENSORED & UNFILTERED look at Eddie Kingston’s return at AEW All Out.”

Watch the complete video via the YouTube player embedded below. Also below are highlights of the aforementioned Kingston-Bill clash from AEW All Out: Toronto.