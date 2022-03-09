AEW has released the latest update on the company power rankings ahead of this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which is the fallout show from Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. Check it out below.

MEN’S RANKINGS: Adam Page AEW world champion, Sammy Guevara TNT champion

1. Wardlow with a record of 7-1

2. Dante Martin with a record of 7-1

3. Adam Cole with a record of 5-1

4. Lance Archer with a record of 8-1

5. Powerhouse Hobbs with a record of 7-2

WOMEN’S RANKINGS: Britt Baker AEW women’s champion, Jade Cargill TBS champion

1. Leyla Hirsch with a record of 6-0

2. Thunder Rosa with a record of 4-1

3. Serena Deeb with a record of 6-0

4. Anna Jay with a record of 5-1

5. Red Velvet with a record of 5-1

TAG TEAM RANKINGS: Jurassic Exrpress AEW tag team champions

1. The Acclaimed with a record of 4-1

2. The Gunn Club with a record of 3-1

3. Private Party with a record of 3-1

4. Dark Order with a record of 3-1

