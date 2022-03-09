AEW has released the latest update on the company power rankings ahead of this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which is the fallout show from Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. Check it out below.
MEN’S RANKINGS: Adam Page AEW world champion, Sammy Guevara TNT champion
1. Wardlow with a record of 7-1
2. Dante Martin with a record of 7-1
3. Adam Cole with a record of 5-1
4. Lance Archer with a record of 8-1
5. Powerhouse Hobbs with a record of 7-2
WOMEN’S RANKINGS: Britt Baker AEW women’s champion, Jade Cargill TBS champion
1. Leyla Hirsch with a record of 6-0
2. Thunder Rosa with a record of 4-1
3. Serena Deeb with a record of 6-0
4. Anna Jay with a record of 5-1
5. Red Velvet with a record of 5-1
TAG TEAM RANKINGS: Jurassic Exrpress AEW tag team champions
1. The Acclaimed with a record of 4-1
2. The Gunn Club with a record of 3-1
3. Private Party with a record of 3-1
4. Dark Order with a record of 3-1
5. The Acclaimed with a record of 2-1
