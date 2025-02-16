As noted, during the AEW Grand Slam: Australia show in Brisbane this weekend, two new matches were announced for AEW Revolution 2025.

One will see Will Ospreay battle Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage match, while the other will see Kenny Omega challenge for the AEW International Championship.

But who will be the AEW International Champion by the time AEW Revolution 2025 rolls around on March 9?

During the international special event this weekend, AEW announced the matches and schedule for the AEW International Championship Series.

Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy will take place on AEW Dynamite next Wednesday night, February 19, with the winner advancing to challenge reigning AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita for the title the following week on AEW Dynamite on February 26. The winner of that match will move on to defend the title against Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution 2025.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage, and again on 3/9 for live AEW Revolution 2025 results coverage.