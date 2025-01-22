AEW issued the following press release today to announce their spring live schedule for 2025:

AEW Announces Spring Live Events For 2025

— Schedule Includes AEW’s Philadelphia Pay-Per-View Debut For AEW Dynasty, First-Ever AEW Collision In Oakland and AEW’s Return To The Twin Cities For AEW Dynamite —

January 22, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling today announced its spring schedule for 2025, highlighted by AEW’s pay-per-view debut in Philadelphia for AEW Dynasty at Liacouras Center on Sunday, April 6, the first-ever AEW Collision at Oakland Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Saturday, March 1 and AEW’s return to the Twin Cities for AEW Dynamite at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minn. on Wednesday, March 26.

The schedule includes (dates and locations subject to change):

* Saturday, March 1: AEW Collision – Oakland Arena in Oakland, Calif.

* Saturday, March 15: AEW Collision – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

* Wednesday, March 19: AEW Dynamite and special taping of AEW Collision – Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Neb.

* Wednesday, March 26: AEW Dynamite – Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minn.

* Saturday, March 29: AEW Collision – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee

* Wednesday, April 2: AEW Dynamite and special taping of AEW Collision – Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Ill.

* Sunday, April 6: AEW Dynasty – Liacouras Center in Philadelphia

* Wednesday, April 9: AEW Dynamite – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore

Additional live event dates will be announced in the near future. General on sale tickets for AEW Dynasty in Philadelphia will be available Monday, February 3 at 10 a.m. ET via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. On sale information for the remainder of the AEW spring schedule will be announced soon. Fans interested in exclusive pre-sale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider. For the latest information, please visit AllEliteWrestling.com.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on Max. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes AEW Unrestricted, a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.