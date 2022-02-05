AEW has released a new teaser video for their March 6th Revolution pay-per-view from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

While no matches have been announced as of yet the footage features top company superstars like Britt Baker, MJF, Adam Page, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and rising stars like Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Hook. You can check it out in full below.

The unrest is growing; we are now just weeks away.#AEWRevolution will be LIVE on PPV Sunday March 6 at 8pm ET from Orlando, FL. at the @AdditionFiArena! pic.twitter.com/V0FTP4EzXN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2022

Last year’s Revolution was headlined by Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega in the now infamous Exploding Barbed Wire deathmatch.