Ahead of this evening’s Dynamite debut on TBS AEW has released the first set of power rankings for 2022. Check it out below.
MEN’S DIVISION: (Adam Page AEW world champion, Cody Rhodes TNT champion)
1. Bryan Danielson
2. Adam Cole
3. Wardlow
4. Scorpion Sky
5. Powerhouse Hobbs
WOMEN’S DIVISION: (Britt Baker AEW women’s champion)
1. Riho
2. Jade Cargill
3. Ruby Soho
4. Kris Statlander
5. Thunder Rosa
TAG DIVISION: (Lucha Bros AEW tag team champions)
1. Jurassic Express
2. The Acclaimed
3. The Young Bucks
4. Santana & Ortiz
5. FTR
