Ahead of this evening’s Dynamite debut on TBS AEW has released the first set of power rankings for 2022. Check it out below.

MEN’S DIVISION: (Adam Page AEW world champion, Cody Rhodes TNT champion)

1. Bryan Danielson

2. Adam Cole

3. Wardlow

4. Scorpion Sky

5. Powerhouse Hobbs

WOMEN’S DIVISION: (Britt Baker AEW women’s champion)

1. Riho

2. Jade Cargill

3. Ruby Soho

4. Kris Statlander

5. Thunder Rosa

TAG DIVISION: (Lucha Bros AEW tag team champions)

1. Jurassic Express

2. The Acclaimed

3. The Young Bucks

4. Santana & Ortiz

5. FTR