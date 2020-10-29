AEW has announced ticket details for their upcoming Full Gear pay per view, which takes place on Saturday November 7th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville Florida.
Starting tomorrow at 10am EST fans will be able to purchase tickets beginning around $40. As with their last several shows the first several rows of the venue will be blocked off as a precaution for COVID-19.
Tickets for Full Gear at @dailysplace on Saturday, Nov 7th go on-sale Friday, Oct 30th. Tickets start at $40!
Visit https://t.co/dqU5T6eAka for full event & ticket info. pic.twitter.com/7Fy7x6dqly
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020