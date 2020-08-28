AEW issued a short statement on their Twitter account earlier today revealing ticket information for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, as well as their ALL OUT pay per view. All events will still be taking place at Daily’s Place in Florida, with fans expected to respect CDC safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The promotion writes, “Physically distant tickets for the Live outdoor 9/2 #AEWDynamite + 9/5 All Out onsale tomorrow Sat 8/29 at 10am ET on http://AEWTIX.com + http://Ticketmaster.com starting at $35 for 9/2 & $50 for 9/5 (+ service fees) in compliance w/ State/Local Regulations + CDC Guidelines.”

AEW had roughly 600 fans during last night’s broadcast of Dynamite, which was about 10% capacity for the venue. Each fan was given a temperature check, and was required to wear masks throughout the show, as well as abide by social distance rules while inside the arena.