AEW has released the latest update on the company power rankings ahead of this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will be the promotion’s Los Angeles debut. Check it out below.

MEN’S RANKINGS: CM Punk AEW world champion, Scorpio Sky TNT champion

1. Wardlow

2. Adam Cole

3. Adam “Hangman” Page

4. Jon Moxley

5. Jay Lethal

WOMEN’S RANKINGS: Thunder Rosa AEW women’s champion, Jade Cargill TBS champion

1. Nyla Rose

2. Britt Baker

3. Serena Deeb

4. Toni Storm

5. Kris Statlander

TAG TEAM RANKINGS: Jurassic Express AEW tag team champions

1. FTR

2. Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson

3. The Hardys

4. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks

5. Keith Lee & Shane “Swerve” Strickland