AEW has released an updated list of their power rankings ahead of this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. Check it out below.

MEN’S RANKINGS: Adam Page AEW world champion, Sammy Guevara TNT champion

1.Adam Cole with a record of 5-0

2.Powerhouse Hobbs with a record of 7-1

3 Lance Archer with a record of 6-1

4.Wardlow with a record of 4-1

5.Dante Martin with a record of 6-1

WOMEN’S RANKINGS: Britt Baker AEW women’s champion, Jade Cargill TBS champion

1.Thunder Rosa with a record of 4-0

2.Leyla Hirsch with a record of 4-0

3.Serena Deeb with a record of 4-0

4.Anna Jay with a record of 4-1

5.Red Velvet with a record of 3-1

TAG TEAM RANKINGS: Jurassic Exrpress AEW tag team champions

1.The Acclaimed with a record of 3-1

2.House of Black with a record of 2-0

3.Private Party with a record of 2-1

4.Gunn Club with a record of 3-1

5.FTR with a record of 2-1