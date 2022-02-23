AEW has released an updated list of their power rankings ahead of this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. Check it out below.
MEN’S RANKINGS: Adam Page AEW world champion, Sammy Guevara TNT champion
1.Adam Cole with a record of 5-0
2.Powerhouse Hobbs with a record of 7-1
3 Lance Archer with a record of 6-1
4.Wardlow with a record of 4-1
5.Dante Martin with a record of 6-1
WOMEN’S RANKINGS: Britt Baker AEW women’s champion, Jade Cargill TBS champion
1.Thunder Rosa with a record of 4-0
2.Leyla Hirsch with a record of 4-0
3.Serena Deeb with a record of 4-0
4.Anna Jay with a record of 4-1
5.Red Velvet with a record of 3-1
TAG TEAM RANKINGS: Jurassic Exrpress AEW tag team champions
1.The Acclaimed with a record of 3-1
2.House of Black with a record of 2-0
3.Private Party with a record of 2-1
4.Gunn Club with a record of 3-1
5.FTR with a record of 2-1
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday February 23, 2022 pic.twitter.com/INhVvxLG0K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2022