AEW has released the updated power rankings on Twitter ahead of this evening’s Dynamite program from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Check out who leads each division in the lists below.

MEN’S 2021 RANKINGS:

1. Bryan Danielson with a record of 9-0-1

2. Kenny Omega with a record of 8-2-1

3. Scorpio Sky with a record of 12-1

4. Jungle Boy with a record of 16-3

5. Miro with a record of 14-2

WOMEN’S 2021 RANKINGS:

1. Jade Cargill with a record of 17-0

2. Thunder Rosa with a record of 29-3

3. Tay Conti with a record of 30-5

4. Nyla Rose with a record of 23-5

5. Kris Statlander with a record of 18-2

TAG TEAM 2021 RANKINGS:

1. The Young Bucks with a record of 10-2

2. Jurassic Express with a record of 11-3

3. FTR with a record of 14-3

4. The Acclaimed with a record of 19-4

5. Santana & Ortiz with a record of 13-3