Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT saw the promotion hyping up next Sunday’s ALL OUT pay per view, which will see the in-ring return of CM Punk for the first time in seven years as he battles rising superstar, Darby Allin. AEW released a teaser match to hype the bout between the two, which you can check out below.

Sunday, September 5 at #AllOut it all goes down. @CMPunk vs @DarbyAllin. You don't want to miss it 😤 #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/pK5dFCCuDN — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 28, 2021

NBA superstar and 2021 finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks was sitting front row for tonight’s episode of Rampage. Check out some images of the Greek Freak having a blast at the show courtesy of the AEW Twitter, as well as video of AEW President Tony Khan officially presenting Antetokounmpo with an AEW replica championship.