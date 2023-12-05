Kevin Sullivan and All Elite Wrestling have parted ways.

Sullivan, who came over from IMPACT Wrestling, has been working as the Vice President of Post Production for AEW up until recently, and is not related to the more famous wrestler of the same name.

Dave Meltzer broke the story regarding Kevin Sullivan’s AEW release on Monday afternoon at F4WOnline.com, which was subsequently confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

Mike Mansury, the SVP and Co-Executive Producer made the call to let him go.

Sullivan reportedly built the entire post production team that was based in Nashville, TN., prompting many questions going around regarding what happened, past the general consensus that the original AEW has changed a lot as of late.

We will keep you posted.