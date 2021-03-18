It’s the official one year anniversary of Brodie Lee’s AEW debut, with the company Twitter account paying homage to the fallen superstar by remembering his reveal as the Dark Order leader, which happened on the very same night that Matt Hardy would show up to AEW as well.

Lee’s wife, Amanda Huber, would release the following statement on her Instagram also reminiscing on the moment, and declaring how the former TNT champion bet on himself and was happily rewarded. She writes, “One year ago. You bet on yourself. (My money was always on you) It wasn’t the debut you envisioned. Rochester would have went crazy. But it’s ok, you rolled with it. You were the happiest I had seen you in years. You got to show the world what I always saw. Life went off the rails and now it’s my turn to roll with it. I’m forever thankful for @allelitewrestling place in our lives the past 365 days. They have shaped who I am and who our family is. Best thing I can say to everyone out there…. work hard, chase your dreams, roll with the punches, and bet on yourself. You know what that means.”

See Huber’s full tribute below.