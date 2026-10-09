Max Caster’s run with AEW appears to have officially come to an end.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion is no longer listed on the company’s official roster page following the expiration of his contract at the beginning of October.

Caster’s removal comes as he prepares to make his TNA Wrestling debut at Bound For Glory 2026 this Sunday, October 11, where he will answer an open challenge issued by Moose.

While Caster appears to be moving on from AEW, the status of his former Acclaimed tag team partner, Anthony Bowens, remains unclear.

Bowens, whose contract also reportedly expired at the beginning of October, is still listed on AEW’s official roster page as of this writing.

Unlike Caster, who has been absent from AEW programming for several months, Bowens remained active with the promotion, most recently competing at AEW All In in late August.

Previous reports indicated that neither Caster nor Bowens had been involved in discussions regarding new contracts as their existing deals approached expiration. It was also unclear whether AEW intended to make new offers to either performer.

For now, there has been no confirmation regarding Bowens’ future or whether he intends to remain with AEW.

Caster and Bowens enjoyed considerable success during their time together as The Acclaimed, capturing both the AEW World Tag Team Championships and AEW World Trios Championships.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/11 for live TNA Bound For Glory 2026 Results coverage.