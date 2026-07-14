Big Bill’s time with All Elite Wrestling has officially come to an end.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion has been removed from the official AEW roster page on the company’s website, confirming his departure from the promotion after joining the company in 2022.

The roster update comes just hours after WWE aired a vignette on this week’s episode of Raw teasing the return of Big Cass, with the video pointing to an August 3 arrival.

As previously reported, Big Cass and Enzo Amore have long been expected to reunite in WWE. Monday’s vignette further fueled those expectations, with Cass now seemingly on track for his return to the company as the popular former tag team appears poised to reunite once again.