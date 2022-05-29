On Sunday morning, AEW pulled a Twitter post hyping up MJF vs. Wardlow for tonight’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event.
This tweet was deleted.
I still think the match is happening, by the way. pic.twitter.com/ARqF7OY54V
— Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) May 29, 2022
This comes after MJF no-showed a meet and greet scheduled for the AEW fanfest on Saturday and later booked a flight out of Las Vegas, Nevada. However, he didn’t leave the city and the match is still seemingly on. Here is the updated card for the show:
- Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk for the AEW World championship
- Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s World title
- Jurassic Express (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland for the AEW Tag Team championship
- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay for the TBS championship
- Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz
- The Hardys vs. Young Bucks
- Wardlow vs. MJF
- Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole in the men’s Owen Hart tourney finals
- Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho in the women’s Owen Hart tourney finals
- House of Black vs. Death Triangle
- Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti vs. Men of the Year & Paige VanZant
- Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly
- HOOKhausen vs. Tony Nese & Smart Mark Sterling (pre-show)