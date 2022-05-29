On Sunday morning, AEW pulled a Twitter post hyping up MJF vs. Wardlow for tonight’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event.

This tweet was deleted. I still think the match is happening, by the way. pic.twitter.com/ARqF7OY54V — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) May 29, 2022

This comes after MJF no-showed a meet and greet scheduled for the AEW fanfest on Saturday and later booked a flight out of Las Vegas, Nevada. However, he didn’t leave the city and the match is still seemingly on. Here is the updated card for the show: