A new report has surfaced revealing the potential location for AEW’s annual Revolution pay-per-view event.

According to Fightful Select, the show is set to take place at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, the first wrestling event to occur at the venue since the 2019 NJPW G1 Special. AEW has only run California twice since they launched, which took place in Ontario and Los Angeles.

WWE has not run Cow Palace in over ten years, and haven’t run a television event there in over 15 years.The max capacity is roughly 14,000, but that could potentially be bigger depending on how AEW decides to do their setup.

This year’s Revolution took place from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando Florida, and was headlined by Adam Page defeating Adam Cole to retain the AEW championship.