There was reportedly talk of booking AEW World Champion MJF as the lead babyface coming out of his win over Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there were discussions about having MJF be AEW’s lead babyface coming out of Full Gear. It’s believed that AEW needed a new hot babyface, and today making a top babyface is harder than a top heel.

AEW President Tony Khan made the decision to book MJF how he was booked coming out of Full Gear, which began with the heel promo at the post-show press conference.

It remains to be seen if Khan will turn MJF in the future, but it’s likely that as of now that window has closed, at least for several months. AEW may have missed the peak for a MJF babyface turn altogether, but it’s hard to say where things will be in six months to a year.

MJF will put the AEW World Title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring on the line against Ricky Starks in a Winner Takes All match at next Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite.

