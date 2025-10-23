All Elite Wrestling is putting a lot of focus and attention on their women’s landscape in recent weeks.

And they only plan on doing even more of it as time goes on.

As seen on the October 22 episode of AEW Dynamite at the Boeing Center at TechPort in San Antonio, Texas, airing live on TBS and HBO Max on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, the company unveiled of the brackets for the AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship Tournament.

For those who missed it, opening round action on one side of the bracket includes Queen Aminata and Jamie Hayter vs. The Sisters of Sin, Skye Blue and Julia Hart, as well as Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena.

On the other side of the bracket in the AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship Tournament, Alex Windsor and Riho vs. ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa is scheduled, as is Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. TayJay duo Tay Melo and Anna Jay.

Not only is the company carving out space for the introduction of an entire women’s tag-team division, there has also reportedly been talk of an entire event dedicated to the women of AEW and ROH Wrestling.

While talking with WFAA 8 for an interview this week, AEW Women’s World Champion Athena, who is included in the aforementioned inaugural AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship Tournament alongside Mercedes Mone, claimed AEW and ROH President Tony Khan has thought about an all-women’s AEW show, similar to the past WWE Evolution all-women’s special events.

“Absolutely,” Athena said. “I know [Tony Khan] has absolutely thought about that, it’s just about timing when it comes to those things.”

She continued, “We have the best roster in the world. I know everybody says it, but we actually do have the best roster in the world. I do know that is on his brain, it’s been on his brain since I have been in AEW at least. It’s just about timing.”

The AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship Tournament is scheduled to kick off on the October 29 episode of AEW Dynamite next Wednesday night, October 29, 2025, live from the Bert Ogden Arena Edinburg, Texas, airing live via TBS and HBO Max at a start-time of 8/7c.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night for the best live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)