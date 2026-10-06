More details have surfaced regarding AEW’s new Clockwork Carnage match, as well as an earlier concept that was reportedly discussed behind the scenes.

According to Ibou of the Self Made, the Clockwork Carnage concept was the brainchild of AEW World Champion Will Ospreay.

Before settling on the match that will debut at WrestleDream, AEW reportedly discussed a different gimmick match built around six competitors. The proposed concept was said to have a similar framework to WWE’s Elimination Chamber, including its own set of rules and a unique structure.

However, uncertainty surrounding the logistics, structure and overall layout of the proposed match reportedly resulted in AEW shelving the idea for the time being.

It was also reported that AEW could have bigger plans for Clockwork Carnage if its debut is considered a success. There is said to be a strong possibility of the stipulation becoming an annual WrestleDream attraction depending on how the inaugural match is received.

The first-ever Clockwork Carnage match will take place at AEW WrestleDream on October 17 in Orlando, Florida. Eight competitors will take part, with the winner earning a future AEW World Championship opportunity against Ospreay.